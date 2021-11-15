National camping festival held at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The First National Camping Festival was held at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) to promote winter tourism in South Punjab.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Cross Route Club, IUB Directorate of Sustainable Tourism and Tourism Department Punjab.

The palaces and mansions of Bahawalpur, the forts of Rohi, forests of Lal Sohanra, shrines and mosques of Uch Sharif, monuments of Hakra civilization and its beautiful culture provide ample opportunities for winter tourism.

On the occasion, Prof. Dr Jawad Iqbal, Dean Faculty of Management Sciences thanked Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice-Chancellor the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

He said that not only the academic department for tourism was established but also a directorate was set up.

He said that South Punjab is the centre of the Solomon Mountains and the vast desert of Cholistan and is very suitable for winter tourism. Mukarram Khan Tareen of Cross Route Club said that the 32 forts in the Cholistan and the desert safari Cholistani area are very suitable for tourism.