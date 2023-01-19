National dialogue, book-launch seminar on 'Education policies in Pakistan' organized at FJWU

The Punjab Education Department organized National Dialogue and Book-Launch Seminar on 'Education Policies in Pakistan; Politics, Projections, and Practices' in collaboration with Oxford University Press at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Education Department organized National Dialogue and Book-Launch Seminar on 'Education Policies in Pakistan; politics, Projections, and Practices' in collaboration with Oxford University Press at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) here Thursday.

Deans, faculty, representatives of Higher Education Commission and Punjab Higher Education Commission, Chief Executive Officer Education Rawalpindi and students from various fields of education joined the National dialogue.

Prof. Dr. Malik Ghulam Behlol, Dean Faculty of Education shared major challenges with opening remarks on various aspects of educational policies in Pakistan from 1947-2022.

The debate included discussion on single national curriculum (SNC), HEC graduation and Ph.D. policy, literacy and Primary education, madrassa education, language policy and medium of instruction, curricula and textbooks, and the sociopolitical context of the education policies and plans.

Concomitantly, the momentous problems of massive borrowing by ignoring the contextual realities, poor implementation mechanism, skimpy financing of the education sector, lacking clarity in the vision and direction of education (modern enlightenment or religious fundamentalism), the conundrum of the medium of instruction, and lack of evidence-based decision making was also discussed in the national dialogue.

Dr Syed Waqar Ali Kousar discussed the socio-political context of the education policy in Pakistan and highlighted the policies are lacking direction in context to the medium of instruction, vision about Pakistan as theoretical and liberal state.

Prof. Dr. Jumani, President IIUI, emphasized that the problem of uniform curriculum provision could not be resolved by a single national curriculum without providing equal and justified human and material resources across Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mehmood, Acting VC, AIOU suggested that HEC must include university faculty in the formulation of PHD and graduation policies.

"We need to provide space for institutional freedom and open dialogue among the academia," he added.

Dr. Naazir Mehmood, the renowned intellectual stressed that the government instead of lip service should give priority to education by fulfilling the financial allocation commitments.

Dr. Shahid Siddique, former VC AIOU and writer of the book Education Policies in Pakistan: Politics, Projections, and Practices' stressed the policy formulation on the basis of reliable data, setting priorities and capacity building and ownership of the stakeholders.

The participants asked questions from the speakers on various aspects and challenges of the educational system of Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor FJWU, Dr. Saima Hamid highlighted that the discussion must reach to conclusions by working on the policy briefs for submission to HEC and the National Planning Commission of Pakistan for bridging the gaps in the adjustment in the given policy documents.

She also admired the efforts of the department of education for organizing the national dialogue that is very much needed.