National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allows increase in power tariff for DISCOs' consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday allowed to increase in power tariff by Rs1.49 to Rs 4.46 per unit for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment mechanism for 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

However, the increase would not cause any additional burden on the consumers as the Power Division had requested the regulator to impose it from next two months February and March. Earlier, quarterly adjustments were going to cease by end of this month, said the notification.

The DISCOs had requested the NEPRA for 1st quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

The regulator conducted public hearing into the matter on November 15, 2022. It would be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs except lifeline and K-Electric.