UrduPoint.com

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Allows Increase In Power Tariff For DISCOs' Consumers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) allows increase in power tariff for DISCOs' consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday allowed to increase in power tariff by Rs1.49 to Rs 4.46 per unit for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment mechanism for 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Tuesday allowed to increase in power tariff by Rs1.49 to Rs 4.46 per unit for consumers of XWAPDA power distribution companies (DISCOs) under quarterly adjustment mechanism for 1st quarter of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

However, the increase would not cause any additional burden on the consumers as the Power Division had requested the regulator to impose it from next two months February and March. Earlier, quarterly adjustments were going to cease by end of this month, said the notification.

The DISCOs had requested the NEPRA for 1st quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23 under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

The regulator conducted public hearing into the matter on November 15, 2022. It would be applicable to all consumers of DISCOs except lifeline and K-Electric.

Related Topics

Hearing Nepra February March November All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China agree to enhance mutually benefici ..

Pakistan, China agree to enhance mutually beneficial partnership

3 minutes ago
 Spain Has No Plans to Transfer Tanks to Ukraine Ye ..

Spain Has No Plans to Transfer Tanks to Ukraine Yet - Foreign Minister

30 seconds ago
 G20 Foreign Ministers to Meet in New Delhi From Ma ..

G20 Foreign Ministers to Meet in New Delhi From March 1-2

31 seconds ago
 18 illegal immigrants held in Rawalpindi

18 illegal immigrants held in Rawalpindi

33 seconds ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotifi ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotifies 35 more PTI MNAs

35 seconds ago
 Commissioner directs foolproof security for census ..

Commissioner directs foolproof security for census teams

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.