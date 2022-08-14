National flag hoisted at Sargodha University

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :A flag hoisting ceremony in connection with 75th Independence Day of Pakistan was held at the University of Sargodha on Sunday.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Principal University College of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Athar Nadeem as a chief guest, hoisted the national flag in front of Vice Chancellor office.

Addressing on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Athar Nadeem said that Pakistan had a significant place in the comity of nations owing to its history of sacrifices, bravery and independence.

He said that those nations were successful and prosperous who always remained busy for the development and stability of their homeland.

He urged the students to focus on education and research, new innovation, inventions and discoveries for bringing about an educational revolution in the country.

National songs were song by Riaz Ahmadshad co-curricular forum.

Later, Deputy Treasurer Muhammad Fayyaz offered prayers for the development and stability of the country.

Registrar University Qar Ahmed, Chairman Hall Council Professor Dr. Amir Ali, Controller of Examinations Dr. Muhammad Bashir, Resident Officer Dr. Faheem Arshad, Deputy Registrar Nasir Bukhari, Zaigham Abbas Qureshi, Director of Students Affairs Dr Mahmoodul Hasan, Secretary Vice Chancellor Abdul Khaliq Bali, Principal College of Pharmacy Dr Usman Minhas, Director QEC Dr. Saira Azhar, DeputyDirector QEC Rahmatullah, senior teachers of the university, administrativeofficers, students and a large number of employees attended the ceremony.