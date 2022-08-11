UrduPoint.com

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony To Held At LUMHS On Aug 14

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

National Flag Hoisting Ceremony to held at LUMHS on Aug 14

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with Independence Day celebrations, National Flag Hoisting ceremony will be held at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences,Jamshoro on Sunday (August 14).

According to a circular issued by the Registrar, the Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Dr Ikramuddin Ujjan will be the chief guest of the ceremony to be held at Academic Block of the campus at about 9 a.

m. to celebrate diamond jubilee of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

All Deans, Directors, Chairmen/Chairpersons, faculty members, university's officers/officials were advised to wear collar national flag and attend the ceremony, the letter stated.

