National Licensing Exam held at JSMU

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) organized the National Licensing Exam (NLE) held under the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC).

A total of 67 candidates participated in the two-days examination.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Amjad Siraj Memon visited the examination center and reviewed the arrangements alongwith Controller Examination, Dr Anita Shah.

Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon said that Jinnah Sindh Medical University is proud to assist the Pakistan Medical Commission in conducting the National Licensing Examination and considers it a national duty to enhance the quality of Medical education in the country.

Controller Examination, Dr Anita Shah shared that complete arrangements were made by the examination department of JSMU while examination material was provided by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). Controller Examination thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Amjad Siraj Memon for his support in organizing the NLE.

Twenty two PMC examiners were present in the examination center. The PMC was represented by Chief Examiner Prof. Nayyar-ul-Islam, Khalid Usman and Muhammad Anwar.