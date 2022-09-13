UrduPoint.com

National Minority Commission Calls On Acting Governor Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

National Minority Commission calls on Acting Governor Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Minority Commission of Pakistan led by Chairman Chela Ram Kelvani on Tuesday called on Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali at Governor House Quetta here.

While talking to the delegation, Acting Governor Balochistan Jan Jamali said that the Constitution of Pakistan was the guarantor of giving equal rights, religious freedom and the right to express opinion to all the minorities living in Pakistan.

"Due to the wonderful values and traditions of the nations living in Balochistan, all the minorities are being treated equally like their relatives at the social level," he said, adding "our noble traditions do not allow any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion or gender".

Stressing the need for religious harmony, he noted that in order to make the country and province a cradle of peace and harmony, it has become indispensable to promote brotherhood, mutual respect, religious tolerance and harmony.

Acknowledging the services of the minorities in Pakistan, the acting governor said the minorities living in Pakistan had produced many eminent personalities who have rendered valuable services in various fields of life and have also been involved in the struggle for the development and prosperity of the country and the nation.

"The valuable services of the minorities of Balochistan province, especially the Christian, Hindu and Parsi community in the fields of education, health and trade, are worthy of praise."Earlier, the delegation informed Acting Governor Balochistan Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali about the protection, employment and other difficulties and problems faced by the minority communities, on which he assured to take immediate steps.

More Stories From Pakistan

