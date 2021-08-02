UrduPoint.com

National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:46 PM

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana

National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till August 8.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till August 8.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 117860 children up to age of five years.

District Health Departments of such districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and will administer OPV to children.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people to come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering polio drops to their children

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur August

Recent Stories

Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, ..

Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till August 16

6 minutes ago
 Denmark's Axelsen beats reigning champ for badmint ..

Denmark's Axelsen beats reigning champ for badminton gold

6 minutes ago
 US stocks bounce at start of 1st session of August ..

US stocks bounce at start of 1st session of August

6 minutes ago
 Man arrested for pushing off wife from rooftop

Man arrested for pushing off wife from rooftop

6 minutes ago
 India stands unmasked with violations of Kashmiris ..

India stands unmasked with violations of Kashmiris rights and intl' obligations

10 minutes ago
 Olympics: Women's football results

Olympics: Women's football results

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.