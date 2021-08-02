National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana

National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till August 8.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :National Polio Campaign started Monday in five districts of Larkana division including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till August 8.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 117860 children up to age of five years.

District Health Departments of such districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and will administer OPV to children.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people to come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administering polio drops to their children