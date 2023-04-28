National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) signs MoU with Human Resource Office, Presidency of Republic of Trkiye

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first international university to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Human Resource Office, Presidency of Republic of Trkiye.

The signing ceremony took place at the Office of Human Resources, Presidency of the Republic of T�rkiye, located at �ankaya Presidential Mansion in Ankara, said a press release issued here on Friday.

A delegation from NUST, led by Pro-Rector Research, Innovation & Commercialisation, Dr. Rizwan Riaz and including Director Academics, Dr. Adnan Maqsood, and General Manager Placements, Ms. Arooba Gillani, attended the event to promote cooperation on areas of mutual interest, primarily in terms of placements of NUST graduates in T�rkiye for internships, jobs, and higher education.

H.E Dr. Salim Atay, President of the Office of Human Resources, praised NUST for its accomplishments and achievements.

With his approval, both teams decided to sign an MoU to formalize the collaboration, not only to benefit both stakeholders in the short term but also to create a partnership for future growth.

The signing of this MoU marks a significant achievement for NUST and highlights the university's commitment to forging partnerships with prestigious organisations worldwide.

NUST aims to continue to build on this historic partnership and explore new avenues of collaboration in the future.

