"National Voters Day" commemorated

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan's Sukkur headquarters commemorated "National Voters Day" on Tuesday.

In this connection, a seminar and walk would be held by District Election Commissioners, Sukkur in the District Council Hall, which will attend by the people from various walks of like life, including District Administration, heads of lines departments i.

e. education, social welfare, cantonment boards, local government, business community, youth and students, civil society organisations advocating rights of women, persons with disability, minorities and transgender.

Speakers would highlight importance of voters education to exercise their right to vote effectively and wisely, which would cause strengthening of democratic process in the country.