UrduPoint.com

"National Voters Day" Commemorated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

"National Voters Day" commemorated

SUKKUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan's Sukkur headquarters commemorated "National Voters Day" on Tuesday.

In this connection, a seminar and walk would be held by District Election Commissioners, Sukkur in the District Council Hall, which will attend by the people from various walks of like life, including District Administration, heads of lines departments i.

e. education, social welfare, cantonment boards, local government, business community, youth and students, civil society organisations advocating rights of women, persons with disability, minorities and transgender.

Speakers would highlight importance of voters education to exercise their right to vote effectively and wisely, which would cause strengthening of democratic process in the country.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Business Education Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Civil Society Sukkur Women From Government

Recent Stories

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden ..

Canadian artists celebrate Chanukah and UAE Golden Jubilee at Israel Pavilion

13 minutes ago
 Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Ca ..

Chinese-built national road inaugurated in S.E. Cambodia

12 minutes ago
 Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities ..

Youngsters to get equal, merit-based opportunities under 'Kamyab Jawan Sports Dr ..

12 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9 ..

Chinese astronauts to give space lecture on Dec. 9

20 minutes ago
 NAB plans to create public awareness against corru ..

NAB plans to create public awareness against corruption

20 minutes ago
 KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Pesha ..

KPRA to hold three-day registration drive in Peshawar

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.