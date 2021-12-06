National Voters Day to be observed in Mirpurkhas on Tuesday

National Voters Day would be observed on Tuesday (7 December) with a objective to highlight the significance of a vote and to encourage people especially youth and women to register for voting

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :National Voters Day would be observed on Tuesday (7 December) with a objective to highlight the significance of a vote and to encourage people especially youth and women to register for voting.

District Election Commissioner Roshan Ali Mastoi on Monday said that in this connection an awareness seminar/workshop will be held in Jinnah hall Baldia Complex at 11.30 am.

Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon will be the chief guest on the occasion. While officers of different Government departments and relevant members would also attend the ceremony. Later an awareness rally will be taken out from Baldia Complex to Press Club Mirpurkhas.