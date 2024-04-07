Naulakha Presbyterian Church Hosts Annual Interfaith Iftar Dinner
Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Dr. Majeed Abel, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Pakistan's Naulakha Church, hosted an Iftar dinner for scholars representing various schools of thought of Muslims, here on Sunday.
Punjab Human Rights Secretary Ali Bahadur Qazi, Provincial Secretary Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Chairman Kul Masalik Ulema board Maulana Muhammad Asim Makhdoom, Former Human Rights Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine, Director Peace Center Father James Channon, Prof. Klyan Singh Klyan, Head of Faces Pakistan Javed William, Professor Syed Mehmood Ghaznavi especially attended the interfaith Iftar dinner.
In the welcome speech, Reverend Dr. Majeed Abel said: “Like every year, we have maintained the Iftar ceremony for Muslim scholars this year as well.” He said that all the minorities living in Pakistan participated for the establishment of Pakistan while all the minorities living here have equal rights.
The human rights secretary said that inter-religious harmony is the need of the hour, but the whole world is desirous of peace and everyone must strive for united peace.
Chairman Kul Masalik Board Maulana Asim Makhdoom said that the purpose of interfaith events is to tell the world that Pakistan is a peaceful country, but considerable work is being done to promote interfaith tolerance including the rights of minorities.
Head of Faces Pakistan Javed William said that it is very important to encourage those who struggle to promote inter-faith dialogue while having annual inter-faith iftar in the church undoubtedly reflects that we are all one as Pakistanis.
Special prayers were also offered for development and prosperity of Pakistan.
Syed Kashf Ali, Allama Qari Khalid Mehmood, Allama Asghar Arif Chishti, Pir Syed Nobahar Shah, Pastor Amjad Niyamat, businessman leader Malik Ghulam Farid, Jahan Zeib Khan Khan Azam, Pastor Aminul Khokhar, Pastor Saleem, Chaudhry Muhammad, Hasnain Turmzi, ASP Shazia, Dr. Kanwal Feroze, representatives of public and private institutions participated in the Interfaith dinner.
