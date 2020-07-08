Nausheen Hamid urges nation to follow SOPs on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Wednesday urged the public to follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The government has issued guidelines and SoPs and it is the responsibility of people to comply with these guidelines in order to stay safe from COVID-19, she said while speaking in a Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

She feared that unfortunately, if people do not comply with the SoPs, we might see another peak of COVID-19."We should take care of the poor and needy people on the occasion of Eid," she added.

"We understand the importance of socializing and meeting family and friends during special occasion of Eid, but due to the exceptional circumstances, let's share the sense of responsibility for everyone's safety", she added.

Eid-ul-Azha is coming and previous surge in number of cases was because of Eid-ul-Fitr when people went for shopping and did not care about the guidelines ", she said.

Sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Azha is a religious obligation and the government will ensure every possible facility in this regard to manage the occasion safely and contain the risk of COVID-19 outbreak, she assured.