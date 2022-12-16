UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Brought Entire Nation Together In Aftermath Of APS Tragedy: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 10:15 PM

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage & Culture division Engineer Amir Muqam, here, on Friday said that on the eighth anniversary of the Army Public School (APS) incident, "we pay our respect to the martyrs and the entire nation should once again pledge to strive against terrorism".

He added that the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif brought the entire nation together in the aftermath of APS incident.

Addressing workers' convention at Charbagh here, he further said, that "Inshallah, peace, stability, and economic stability will be brought to the country by the leadership of Nawaz Sharif".

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan at the center had been economically paralyzed for four years., he said.

The advisor said that despite their(PTI) provincial and Federal governments, "they could not build the bridges of Alamganj and Dakorak in their four years, they could not construct a road of Fizagat".

He said, "Inshallah we will resume work on gas projects very soon, Nadra office at Char Bagh was my plan, today I am happy that I have established a model office and along with it inaugurated Mangalurusoi Gas TBS and Feeder".

A large rally was held at Char Bagh after inauguration of TBS Gas, Power Feeder Malam Jabba Mangalore and Char Bagh NADRA office .

Engineer Amir Muqam claimed that Imran had not done anything in his four years' rule apart from hurling false accusations and by "stealing a gift from Haram Sharif, a watch".

Muqam said that first they claimed that the provincial treasury was empty, while billions of rupees were being spent by the province on marches and sit-ins.

He concluded that the Daily Mail's apology was a huge relief for the prestige of the nation.

