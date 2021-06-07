UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Sharif Enjoys Grandson Junaid Safdar's Polo Match

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 01:47 PM

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo match

Hussain Nawaz’s son Zayed Hussain and Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Dar are also seen enjoying polo match along with a big crowd.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 7th, 2021) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif watched his grandson and Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar playing polo at the Guards Polo Club.

Nawaz Sharif is seen along with other members of the family attended the other families gathered there to watch annual polo match between players of both institutions.

Hussain Nawaz’s son Zayed Hussain and Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Ali Dar were present there.

Oxford University won the match while Junaid’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ award for scoring all three goals for his team.

Junaid Safdar who joined Cambridge University last year is the law student there. Previously, he did masters’ degree in International Relations from London school of Economics (LSE) two years ago.

