UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Mulls Legal Options For His Return To Pakistan: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

The Sources say that the former PM held three meetings in a month with senior party leaders as well as the lawyers to discuss legal option, relief from the courts and other possible ways for his return to home country from the UK.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif started seriously mulling over all the possible options and ways for his returns from the United Kingdom to Pakistan, the sources claimed on Saturday.

The Sources said that Nawaz Sharif held three meetings in a meeting with the party leaders and lawyers to discuss all the legal hurdles and ways for his return to the homeland.

Journalist Saif Awan who covers PML-N has also tweeted about the meetings of Nawaz Sharif with party leaders and lawyers regarding his return to Pakistan.

According to the party sources, the lawyers had assured Nawaz Sharif that he would be given relief by the courts on his return.

“ you will get relief from the courts if you return.

It will happen in three to four dates. The court had ordered you [Nawaz Sharif] to surrender. InshaAllah you will get relief,” the lawyers were quoted as suggesting to the former PM.

Nawaz Sharif went to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment in 2019 but he never returned since then.

According to the sources, the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and a big group within the party was strongly willing his return to the country.

A day earlier, according to a private tv report, Shehbaz Sharif threatened to leave presidency of PML-N over ignoring his election strategy in AJK election. He was angry with the party leaders for not following his instructions. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz contracted Coronavirus and she went into isolation.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lawyers Threatened United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019 TV All From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digit ..

Global experts to convene virtually at &#039;Digital Next Leadership Series’ t ..

23 minutes ago

'If I had powers I would have killed Noor Mukadam’s suspect,’ Sheikh Rashid ..

28 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, six mor ..

Mongolia reports 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

3 minutes ago
 Pigossi and Stefani claim Brazil's first Olympic t ..

Pigossi and Stefani claim Brazil's first Olympic tennis medal

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders to tighten noose around profit ..

Commissioner orders to tighten noose around profiteers

3 minutes ago
 Malaysians stage anti-govt protest despite Covid c ..

Malaysians stage anti-govt protest despite Covid curbs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.