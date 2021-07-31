Nawaz Sharif mulls legal options for his return to Pakistan: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2021) PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif started seriously mulling over all the possible options and ways for his returns from the United Kingdom to Pakistan, the sources claimed on Saturday.

Journalist Saif Awan who covers PML-N has also tweeted about the meetings of Nawaz Sharif with party leaders and lawyers regarding his return to Pakistan.

According to the party sources, the lawyers had assured Nawaz Sharif that he would be given relief by the courts on his return.

“ you will get relief from the courts if you return.

It will happen in three to four dates. The court had ordered you [Nawaz Sharif] to surrender. InshaAllah you will get relief,” the lawyers were quoted as suggesting to the former PM.

Nawaz Sharif went to the United Kingdom for his medical treatment in 2019 but he never returned since then.

According to the sources, the lawyers of Nawaz Sharif and a big group within the party was strongly willing his return to the country.

A day earlier, according to a private tv report, Shehbaz Sharif threatened to leave presidency of PML-N over ignoring his election strategy in AJK election. He was angry with the party leaders for not following his instructions. Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz contracted Coronavirus and she went into isolation.