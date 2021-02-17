Nawaz Sharif preferred his wealth by staying abroad rather than coming to Pakistan: Dr Firdous

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that Nawaz Sharif had severed his last ties with Pakistan on the expiry of his passport.

Talking to media at Daska, she said that Nawaz Sharif preferred his wealth by staying abroad rather than coming to Pakistan.

The SACM said that passport is the identity of every patriotic Pakistani but those who had relations with Modi, did not care about this. She said that Nawaz Sharif did not want to come to Pakistan.

However, she said that under the law, he would be brought back to Pakistan and would have to face legal action for his doings.

Dr Firdous said that by-elections reflected a positive change in the country as opposition was given an open hand and free field.

She said that 'fake Rajkumari and Zille Subhani' followers in Punjab were trying to make the institutions controversial.

Under the guise of elections, people's loyalties were being bought, she added.

She said that 'fake Rajkumari' considered NA-75, Sialkot-IV Daska, by-election as a war. There would be free and fair election in NA-75, she added. She said the PTI would win the NA-75 by-election with majority of votes, adding that truth would win.

She said, "We will strengthen the national institutions." Dr Firdous said, "PML-Q is our ally and this party under the leadership of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is giving full support in NA-75 by-election." She said the arrest of Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh exposed the opponents. The SACM said that honorable member of Sindh Assembly was handcuffed for exposing the Sindh government.

She said that the 'fake Rajkumari' arrived in Islamabad today for a photo shoot.

She criticized Maryam Nawaz for her wish to go abroad for medical treatment, saying that modern medical facilities were available in Pakistan.