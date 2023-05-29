UrduPoint.com

Nawaz Sharif Rejected US Offer Of Bln Of Dollars, Threats, This Is "Absolutely Not." Says Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Nawaz Sharif rejected US offer of bln of dollars, threats, this is "Absolutely not." says Sheikh Aftab Ahmed

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Takbeer was celebrated in a grand manner the other day which was organized by PML-N District Attock.

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary, a colorful ceremony was organized in Ziarat Park Attock City.

Senior Lawyer Sheikh Ahsanuddin Advocate specially participated.

PML(N) leaders Sheikh Salman Sarwar, Sheikh Muhammad Ajmal, Sher Zaman Takker, dynamic youth leaders Talal Butt, Sheikh Nasir Mehmood, Muhammad Saleem Shahzad, Iftikhar Dar, Ali Asghar, Fuji Abdul Qayyum Ghorghashti, Haji Ehsan Khan, Malik Naeem Khan, Nisar Ali Khan, Sh. Javed Iqbal, Liaqat Umer, Ehsan Qureshi and other senior journalists were present in the ceremony.

A large number of AML-N officials, leaders and workers from Attock city and Chhachh participated from across the district.

On this occasion, colorful fireworks and national songs were also organized.

In the ceremony, the atomic blasts in Chagai, Nawaz Sharif's speech and historical words of Nawaz Sharif about Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and his son Sheikh Sulaiman Sarwar were shown on the big screen.

A documentary about paying for words was also shown.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Vice President PML (N) Punjab Sheikh Aftab Ahmed said that the leader of Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan the first nuclear power by detonating nuclear weapons.

He said that America is practically absolutely not by putting the offer and threats of billions of Dollars on the tip of the shoe.

Sheikh Ahsanuddin Advocate, the lawyer of Dr. Qadeer Khan, paid tribute to the eminent scientist on nuclear explosions in wonderful words and said that he wished he had been rewarded and appreciated in his lifetime.

The name of Zulfiqar Bhutto will also be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan, thanks to his actions, Pakistan cannot be seen by the enemy with a blind eye.

