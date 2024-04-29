Nazeer Tarar Tables “Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II Of 2024)” In NA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, laid the Seed (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024 (No. II of 2024) in the National Assembly on Monday.
The ordinance was presented in accordance with clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.
During his presentation, the Minister said that the ordinance had been converted into a bill and laid before the house so that the concerned committee can thoroughly examine it.
Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the members of the committee have the right to either accept or reject the purpose of the bill.
