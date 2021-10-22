UrduPoint.com

NBF Organizes 'Serat Seminar, Naatia Mushaira'

National Book Foundation (NBF) Friday organized 'Serat Seminar and Naatia Mushaira' in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

Federal Educational and Vocational Training Secretary Farah Hamid Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was presided by renowned scholar and poet Jalil Aali. The seminar was conducted by eminent scholar Mahboob Zafar, said a press release.

Eminent poets including Fatima Mobin, Rifat Waheed, Shazia Akbar, Ahmed Atta Ullah, Nusrat Masood, Dr Farhat Abbas and Naseem were presented their Naatia Kalams in the Mushaira and paid a glowing tribute to Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

In his remarks, Jalil Aali said we are lucky to have the opportunity to open our eyes in such an environment which was a dome of great tradition, civilization and collective chain.

Farah stressed the need to adopt the honesty and great character of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). She urged the parents and teachers to focus more on educating children.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has established Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority.

Earlier, NBF Managing Director Raja Mazher Hameed welcomed the guests.

He announced that NBF general books would be sold at 50 percent discount from now onward at all NBF book shops, adding NBF textbooks will be available at 15 percent discount.

