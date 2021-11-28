NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Maintaining its tradition of promoting book reading culture in the country, National Book Foundation (NBF) has published 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years.

"NBF has published a total of 252 general books with 1,498,000 copies, 42 children books with 1,740,430 copies and 182 textbooks with 5,094,970 copies during the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21", an official source told APP.

A number of books in different categories were in the process of publication, the official informed.

The NBF receives numerous manuscripts and books of different categories, which fall under the domain of fiction, nonfiction, applied and pure sciences are received from time to time for publication in accordance with NBF's Act of 1972.

The manuscripts or books are placed before "Publication Committee", consisting of writers, experts, representative from Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and heads of NBF's concerned sections in order to make decisions for publications.

The manuscripts or books recommended by the Publication Committee are sent to proof readers and editors before printing in order to make them error free.

C:snk/P:snk/L:mka/R:mka