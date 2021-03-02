UrduPoint.com
NCGSA To Announce Rs. 15 Million Research Fund In `GIS And Space Applications' Domain

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:40 PM

NCGSA to announce Rs. 15 million research fund in `GIS and Space Applications' domain

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :National Center for GIS and Space Applications (NCGSA), Institute of Space Technology (IST) will soon announce call for proposals for Research Fund in the domain of GIS and Space Applications.

The grant of Rs. 15 million will be given for the duration of 18-24 months for execution of the selected project in collaboration with the industrial partners, an official of IST told APP.

The full time faculty members of Higher education Institutions and Researchers from Research and Development organizations can apply for the grant.

The projects that will lead to some product, process, prototype, software applications or solutions having strong commercialization aspects addressing Pakistan's socio-economic needs will be preferred.

The NCGSA has urged the aspiring faculty members and researchers to prepare their project proposals so that they can submit soon after the call for proposals is announced, the official added.

More Stories From Pakistan

