NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt. and District Health Team on Wednesday checked vaccination status of students, teachers and staff at schools and restaurants of city.

The teams visited various schools to check the vaccination status of students, teachers and staff in various areas of Rawalpindi Cantt.

The assistant commissioner sealed many schools due to unavailability of vaccination certificate and positive cases.

The assistant commissioner concerned also imposed heavy fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.

The teams also issued warnings to follow SOPs and complete vaccination.

The teams also fined heavily on various high end restaurants for the unavailability of the vaccination certificates of their staff.