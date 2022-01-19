UrduPoint.com

NCOC, AC City Impose Fine On Various Schools Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 05:59 PM

NCOC, AC City impose fine on various schools over violation of corona SOPs

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt. and District Health Team on Wednesday checked vaccination status of students, teachers and staff at schools and restaurants of city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Cantt. and District Health Team on Wednesday checked vaccination status of students, teachers and staff at schools and restaurants of city.

The teams visited various schools to check the vaccination status of students, teachers and staff in various areas of Rawalpindi Cantt.

The assistant commissioner sealed many schools due to unavailability of vaccination certificate and positive cases.

The assistant commissioner concerned also imposed heavy fines on violators, and unvaccinated individuals.

The teams also issued warnings to follow SOPs and complete vaccination.

The teams also fined heavily on various high end restaurants for the unavailability of the vaccination certificates of their staff.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak ..

OGDCL donates 45-seater bus to Girls College Karak

22 seconds ago
 Students from Swabi college witness National Assem ..

Students from Swabi college witness National Assembly proceedings

24 seconds ago
 EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

EU Supports Dialogue With Russia - Von Der Leyen

26 seconds ago
 Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy ..

Most EU Member States Exceed 2020 Renewable Energy Targets - Eurostat

28 seconds ago
 EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, L ..

EU Waits for China's Actions to Resume Dialogue, Lift Sanctions - Macron

5 minutes ago
 Four-day training workshop for teachers under Tran ..

Four-day training workshop for teachers under Transeducation project starts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.