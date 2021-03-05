UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Calls Private Pharmaceuticals For Negotiations On Covid Vaccine Import

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

NCOC calls private pharmaceuticals for negotiations on Covid Vaccine import

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Friday invited private sector pharmaceutical companies for negotiating on Covid-19 vaccine import to ensure long term immunisation against the Coronavirus contagion outbreak.

The NCOC meeting took detailed stock epidemic curve chart data, progress on vaccination drive and update on emergency use authorisation (EUA) for Age Group above 60 years.

The Forum was briefed that the next tranche of vaccine doses had been dispatched to Sindh and Balochistan by air whereas the rest of the provinces were provided the doses by road.

The Forum was informed that negotiations with the Sinopharm vaccine manufacturers were being finalized for the next half a million doses to be provided to the country.

The Forum was told that the cold chain equipment required for developing the storage facility for Pfizer vaccine had reached Karachi and would be set up subsequently.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Balochistan Import Road Progress Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saboor Aly expresses gratitude for fans and friend ..

2 minutes ago

Pope&#039;s visit carries message of peace to all ..

6 minutes ago

President Huawei Middle East Region Charles Yang c ..

10 minutes ago

PTI ministers express annoyance over ECP’s press ..

21 minutes ago

Bureau of Education for Gulf States in Sharjah, AL ..

21 minutes ago

31,312 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.