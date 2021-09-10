NCOC, Civic admin visit Rawalpindi schools; ensured compliance of NPIs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioners Rawalpindi on Friday visited various areas of the city to check compliance of special NPIs for educational institutions to contain disease spread.

The team visited various areas including Murree Road, 6th Road, Harley Street, where schools' closures was checked. The fines were also imposed by AC on violations.

Major educational institutions were strictly following the SOPs as they were taking classes online.