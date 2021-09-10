UrduPoint.com

NCOC, Civic Admin Visit Rawalpindi Schools; Ensured Compliance Of NPIs

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

NCOC, Civic admin visit Rawalpindi schools; ensured compliance of NPIs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioners Rawalpindi on Friday visited various areas of the city to check compliance of special NPIs for educational institutions to contain disease spread.

The team visited various areas including Murree Road, 6th Road, Harley Street, where schools' closures was checked. The fines were also imposed by AC on violations.

Major educational institutions were strictly following the SOPs as they were taking classes online.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

25 seconds ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vacci ..

Turkey administers 100 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines: ministry

3 minutes ago
 Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch dem ..

Turkey parts ways with coach Gunes after Dutch demolition

3 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 ..

COVID-19 claims 7 lives; 150 new infections in 24 hours

3 minutes ago
 Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 ..

Brunei reports 148 new local COVID-19 cases, 3,831 cases in total

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.