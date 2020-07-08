UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NCOC Forms Body To Prevent Dis-information About COVID-19 On Social Media

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:13 PM

NCOC forms body to prevent dis-information about COVID-19 on social media

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday formed a committee under chairmanship of Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah to prevent spread of dis-information and fake news about COVID-19 pandemic on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday formed a committee under chairmanship of Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah to prevent spread of dis-information and fake news about COVID-19 pandemic on social media.

The committee will prepare legal framework to prevent and counter dis-information and suggest action against those involved in spreading false information about the pandemic.

Representatives of ministries of Information and Broadcasting, National Health Regulation and ISPR and other related departments will also be part of the committee.

The first meeting of the committee will be held in few days to finalize modalities and measures for preventing dis-information about COVID-19 on social media.

The NCOC panel was also apprised the United Nations has also made an appeal to stop spreading dis-information about COVID-19.

The NCOC meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar reviewed comprehensive death data analysis, Epi Curve Chart and, update on committee countering COVID-19 related dis-information and provincial visit of NCOC team.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that NCOC would also visit all provincial headquarters besides holding meetings there in order to further enhance coordination among NCOC and provinces. He directed for preparing a comprehensive scheduled in this regard.

The minister said they would change the current crisis into opportunity to bring further improvement in health sector of the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Interior Minister Brig (Retd) Ejaz Ahmed Shah, focal person for COVID-19 Dr Faisal Sultan and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Asad Umar United Nations Interior Minister Social Media ISPR Visit All

Recent Stories

Indus River System Authority releases 300,100 cuse ..

1 minute ago

Local administration to seal seven more areas in L ..

34 minutes ago

Russia Records 6,562 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, T ..

1 minute ago

Review meeting of annual proposed budget of Metrop ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lawmaker: Territorial Integrity Breach May ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia violence toll rises to 239: police

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.