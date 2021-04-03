NCOC issues special guidelines for Ramadan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Saturday directed to arrange Namaz-e-Taraweeh within the yards of Mosques and Imam Bargah's.

While issuing special guidelines in connection with Ramadan ul Mubarak for holding Namaz-e-Taraweeh in the Mosques and Imam Bargah's, NCOC directed to hold Taraweeh prayer in the yards of Mosques and Imam Bargah's.

The Forum asked the citizens to avoid saying prayer on the roads and footpaths. However, NCOC barred citizens to hold ablution (wuzu) in the Mosques, adding they should do Wuzu at their homes.

NCOC also asked the people to ensure washing hands for 20 seconds while doing ablution (wuzu) at homes.

NCOC also banned use of carpets in the Mosques and Imam Bargah's, adding the prayer will be performed on the floor.

However, the floor of the Mosques and Imam Bargah's will be washed with the water mixed with chlorine.

NCOC asked the citizens to prefer bringing Jaye e Namaz from home. According to the guidelines, the people aged above 50 years and children shouldn't come to Mosques.

The people suffering from cough and fever should also not come to Mosques.

However, the Namazi should ensure wearing of mask while performing prayer in the Mosques.

The Forum also directed to not arrange gatherings in the Mosques and Imam Bargah's.

As per issued guidelines, the people should ensure six feet distance among them.

The management of the Mosques and Imam Bargah's have been asked to marked the floor of Mosques and Imam Bargah's to ensure distance among people.

The management have also been directed to constitute a committee for the implementation of SOPs. The citizens have been aksed to arrange Aetkaf at their homes keeping in view the surge of COVID-19. However, the people have also be barred to arrange Sehar and Iftar at Mosques and Imam Bargah's.

The Khateeb and Ulema have been asked to cooperate with the management of the Mosques and Imam Bargah's.

The management of Mosques and Imam Bargah's have been provided conditional permission, it added.

This permission is also conditional with the implementation of SOPs.

However, a review meeting will also be held in case of increasing of pandemic.

The government has the right to change its policy in most effected areas.