NCOC Team, AC, DHO Rawalpindi Check Vaccination Status Of Individuals

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) team along with Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi and District Health Officer (DHO) City on Thursday visited various areas of Rawalpindi to check the vaccination status of citizens, shop keepers, and staff working at different restaurants, hotels

The teams imposed heavy fines and sealed several hotels, restaurants, shops on violations of Covid-19 SOPs regarding vaccination in commercial area, 6th road and surroundings and, later on Muree road.

The teams vaccinated several individuals, customers and shop keepers on the spot.

