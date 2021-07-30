UrduPoint.com
NCOC To Help Sindh Govt To Curb Rising Corona Cases In Karachi: Asad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chairman Asad Umer Thursday said the NCOC would provide all possible support to Sindh government to control rising corona cases in Karachi.

All available resources were being utilized to ensure Oxygen cylinders and other necessary equipment for combating lethal wave of corona virus in the metropolis, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said army, Rangers and law enforcement agencies would help implementing the standard operating procedure in the provincial capital.

Replying to a question, he said daily wage workers would be affected badly if lockdown imposed there. However, we would go for smart lockdown for those areas which were vulnerable for the people regarding corona wave, he added.

