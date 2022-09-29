UrduPoint.com

NCSW Reviews Flood Relief Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:23 PM

National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) on Thursday organised various meetings with different segments of society aiming to review the measures being taken to provide relief to flood affected women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) on Thursday organised various meetings with different segments of society aiming to review the measures being taken to provide relief to flood affected women.

According to details, the issues faced by women in the post- flood environment in the country were discussed.

The forum discussed women's role in key sectors besides examining climate induced street in agriculture, water disaster management, forestry energy and urban planning and impact on women lives.

In the meeting the participants suggested that there should be policy framework in gender responsive ways,enabling equitable outcome through institutional reforms in climate change where women could be engaged in larger numbers.

