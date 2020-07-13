UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Chairman Briefs Sindh Governor About Authority's Role To Contain COVID-19, Eradicate Locust

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

NDMA Chairman briefs Sindh Governor about authority's role to contain COVID-19, eradicate locust

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Monday.

During the meeting, prevention of coronavirus in the Sindh province, eradication of locust heart and other issues were discussed, said a news release.

In the meeting, the NDMA chairman briefed the Sindh governor that the authority was playing an effective role in eradicating locusts from all over the country. The locusts had been eradicated from Punjab while action was being taken for eradication of locusts in some districts of Sindh, he added.

He said that NDMA would provide 525 beds for six hospitals in Karachi including Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sindh Qatar Hospital and the NDMA was extending cooperation to the Sindh government in different sectors. In this regard, the authority would continue to play its role till the situation in Sindh improved, he added.

The governor while praising the role of NDMA in preventing coronavirus and eradicating locusts, said that the authority was playing a commendable role in this regard.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Governor Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Qatar All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Induction Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook H ..

36 minutes ago

The Hope Probe is ready for its 7-month long journ ..

41 minutes ago

Masood thanks UK, EU MPs for cross-party support t ..

42 minutes ago

Pakistan not included in China factory relocation ..

47 minutes ago

Teenager accuses TikTokker of gang rape in Lahore

1 hour ago

Summer Camp launched with a programme that include ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.