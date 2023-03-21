UrduPoint.com

NDMA Dispatches 25th Cargo Carrying 1,350 Winterised Family Tents To Turkiye

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2023 | 05:00 PM

NDMA dispatches 25th cargo carrying 1,350 winterised family tents to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the 25th cargo carrying another tranche of 1,350 (Type-II) fire resistant winterised family tents to quake-hit Turkiye.

The tranche was part of Pakistan's Assistance to Turkiye through Special Air Cargo Dispatch, the NDMA shared in its official Twitter handle.

The NDMA said the tranche was sent as per the directions of the prime minister. The tranche of 1,350 (Type-II) fire resistant winterised family tents (100 tonnes load) was dispatched from Lahore.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Prime Minister Twitter Family From

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; Lea ..

UAE Pro League announces winners of Fans&#039; League awards during Matchweek 20

3 minutes ago
 Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Fed ..

Ministry of Justice organises ‘Presidents of Federal Courts 2023’ Forum

17 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopia ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ethiopian Ambassador to UAE

17 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US ..

Emirates NBD arranges Air Lease Corporation’s US$600 million inaugural sukuk

17 minutes ago
 GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building m ..

GMC Higher Organising Committee reviews building media entities in era of media ..

17 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with ..

Etihad Airways enhances interline, codeshare with six airlines making travel eve ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.