NDMA dispatches 25th cargo carrying 1,350 winterised family tents to Turkiye

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday dispatched the 25th cargo carrying another tranche of 1,350 (Type-II) fire resistant winterised family tents to quake-hit Turkiye.

The tranche was part of Pakistan's Assistance to Turkiye through Special Air Cargo Dispatch, the NDMA shared in its official Twitter handle.

The NDMA said the tranche was sent as per the directions of the prime minister. The tranche of 1,350 (Type-II) fire resistant winterised family tents (100 tonnes load) was dispatched from Lahore.