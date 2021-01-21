NDMA peruses measures required to effectively deal with Monsoon challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A national level conference was organized by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in Islamabad Thursday reviewed challenges faced during Monsoon 2020 and measures required to effectively deal with the challenges that might be faced during next Monsoon.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz presided over the conference.

The participants expressed resolve to work for risk awareness, risk mitigation and capacity building to effectively respond to potential challenges that might be posed by Monsoon.

Relevant Officials from Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), Federal Flood Commission, WAPDA, National Highway Authority (NHA), Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission ,SUPARCO and Armed Forces appraised the participants about state of preparedness and measures to be taken to deal with Monsoon challenges.