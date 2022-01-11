UrduPoint.com

NDMA Starts Disaster Management Training Programme In Sanghar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2022 | 06:58 PM

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :National Disaster Management Authority has organized a three day disaster management training programme here at the Deputy Commissioner office with an objective to deal with natural disasters and shifting calamity-hit people to safer places.

According to a handout issued by District Information office, besides officers of different departments, representatives of Social welfare organizations participated in training programme including Professor Muhammad Nawaz Kumbhar, Sabir Mahar, Executive Engineer irrigation Irshad Ali, Deuty Director Women development Miss Hina, District Executive Manager HANDS Mansoor Jabbar Memon, Salma Qureshi and others.

On the occasion, NMDA officers Nabeel-ur-u-Rehman and Abdul Latif delivered lectures about methods of shifting disaster-hit people to safer places during rain, flood and earthquakes, protecting people particularly children from climate change and providing food.

