MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Around 1.7 million out of two million beneficiaries of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab have received special assistance under government's fuel subsidy programme so far.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, expressed these views while talking to APP here on Thursday.

He said that the disbursement ratio of fuel subsidy program is about 87 percent while they would achieve 100 percent target soon.

Zonal Director further informed that there were 2190 payments points and 284 ATMs across the zone where from the eligible beneficiaries could get their payments.

The BISP beneficiaries were advised to get their full amount at the time of receipt of money and contact with nearest BISP Tehsil Office in case of deduction from their amounts by any retailers.

Mr Ameen said that survey of beneficiaries was also underway through BISP registration desks set up at zonal, district and Tehsil level offices.

He further said that all out arrangements have been made to facilitate the masses at BISP registration desks.

He informed that two registration desks were established at zonal office while nine counters set up at Aligarh college to facilitate the masses in Multan city.

The strict monitoring was being made to ensure transparent delivery of aid money to deserving beneficiaries as per vision of government.

BISP officer said that they had blocked 180 retailers while got registered FIRs against 27 retailers across the south zone over illegal deduction from the aid money of beneficiaries.