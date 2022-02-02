Need stressed for pacing up registration process of home-based workers

A session of stakeholders here Wednesday stressed the need for expediting the process of registration of home-based workers

Home-Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) arranged a ceremony to hand over the registration card machine and stationery for registration of home-based workers to the Sindh Labor Department here on Wednesday. Sindh Labor Secretary Laeeq Ahmed, senior officers of Labor Department, trade union leaders and a large number of women home-based workers attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary HBWWF Zahra Khan shed light on the struggle of home-based women workers in Sindh and said that after the passing of Home-Based Workers Act by the Sindh Assembly, it was essential to accelerate the process of registration of home based workers and issuing them labor cards.

General Secretary National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) Nasir Mansoor congratulated the HBWWF for raising awareness that resulted in the passage of landmark Sindh Home Based Workers Act. He said the law has already been passed and now there is a need to get the HBWs registered.

He said the GSP plus status given to Pakistan is also the result of these gender-equity based labor laws. He said, we expect that the labor department will also play its vital role in the matter of minimum wages in Sindh.

Zahra Khan said that Sindh is the first province where rates of home based workers of glass bangle industry were notified. She said that meeting of governing body under the HBWs Act should be held soon.

She said they have already started the process of registration of home based workers and some 2000 registration forms have already been deposited with the Sindh labor department for verification and issuance of labor cards.

Resident Director of Aurat Foundation Mehnaz Rehman said that there is a huge contribution of women workers in passage of the HBWs Act.

Secretary Sindh Labor Department Laeeq Ahmed said that it greatly motivated him to see that stockholders were playing a great role in getting resolved the issues of labors. He thanked the HBWWF for providing them card printing machines.

He said we are fortunate that civil society fully supports the Sindh labor department and assured all out support of his department in registration process of home based workers and resolving other issues of them.

On the occasion, card printing machine and other accessories were formally handed over to the Sindh Labor Department.