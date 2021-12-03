Need to collective efforts for PWDs:Asad Qaiser

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that collaborative efforts are required for ensuring inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future of PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Friday said that collaborative efforts are required for ensuring inclusive, accessible, and sustainable future of PWDs.

He said that parliament is a platform where all social welfare organizations which are taking steps for the welfare of PWDs can be facilitated.

He said that Parliament of Pakistan is fully cognizant of socio-economic challenges faced by PWDs in the society.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) "Leadership and Participation of Persons with Disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world" today in Parliament House Islamabad.

Addressing the Participants, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that differently able people have immense potential and energy to contribute to the progress of the country.

He said that they are capable to perform all tasks but they need encouragement and assistance to make them productive part of the society.

He said that facilitating the people with Disabilities has been the priority of incumbent government and the government is taking various steps to provide equal access to education and health and other basic facilities to them.

While appreciating the achievements of National Assembly Special Committee on PWDs, Speaker Asad Qaiser said that there are a lot of organizations which are striving for facilitating PWDs and it has been his effort to bring all efforts in one direction on the platform of Parliament.

He also resolved to support all welfare organizations which are trying to bring positive changes in the lives of PWDs.

Appraising the participants about his initiatives of establishment of Alamabad Social welfare village at Swabi, he said that the people of Swabi have been gracious enough to grant on thousand Kanals for Alamabad welfare city in Swabi.

He also expressed his desire that welfare villages on the pattern of Alamabbad city should be replicated across the country.

MNA Ms Zila Humma said that Special Committee on PWDs appointed by Speaker National Assembly made remarkable progress by suggesting and recommending policy measures in providing fundamental facilities to differently-abled people.

She said that the Committee is working constructively to ensure that every person with a disability shall have an equal opportunity to participate in all spheres of life without any discrimination. She said that it is first Parliament in Commonwealth countries which has been made accessible for PWDs.

Emerging Leader on Disability Inclusion Ms. Zala Qaiser said that PWDs are facing major challenges of illiteracy and lack of health facilities. She also proposed that special quota for PWDs should be allocated at provincial and federal level.

She said that women PWDs should be the special focus of the policy makers. She also applauded the initiatives of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

Dr. Bahktior Kadirov country Director UNFPA said that socio-economic inclusion of the PWDs would make them productive segment of society. He also appreciated the initiatives taken by special Parliamentary committee on the welfare of PWDs.

Later on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser launched accessibility of the Parliament House Building and the accessibility of the National Assembly official website for PWDs besides unveiling the full version of the Braille Constitution of Pakistan. A special documentary regarding initiatives for socio-economic inclusion of PWDs by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also displayed.

The ceremony was attended by Federal Ministers, Parliamentarians, Country Representative United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and Representatives of numbers of welfare organizations and Media representatives.