UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Negligence On Stray Dogs Killing Drive: Two Health Officials Suspended

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

Negligence on stray dogs killing drive: two health officials suspended

CEO Municipal Corporation suspended two health officials over their alleged negligence found on carrying out stray dogs killing drive here in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :CEO Municipal Corporation suspended two health officials over their alleged negligence found on carrying out stray dogs killing drive here in the city.

Iqbal Farid issued suspension order on report of focal person of local health department Ishfaq Hussain today.

The suspended officials including Messanger Rana Nasir and Baildar Muhammad Bilal were tasked to launch the drive at multiple areas of the city, however they remained absent from duty and didn't comply with the order.

Meanwhile, DC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took notice into a dog-bite case emerged in Saraey Sadhu.

Following this, health department reached out home of the affected boy to provide him medical aid.

DC asked health department and local government authorities to submit him report after chalking out plan of removing stray dogs from the district.

Related Topics

Nasir Khanewal From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 over la ..

14 minutes ago

European stocks drop at open 04 march 2021

13 seconds ago

Hong Kong shares finished sharply lower 04 march 2 ..

15 seconds ago

Kite flying a threat to human lives, birds: DC

17 seconds ago

Infinix announces the winners of most fan followed ..

22 minutes ago

Russia Registers 11,385 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.