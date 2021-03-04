Negligence on stray dogs killing drive: two health officials suspended

CEO Municipal Corporation suspended two health officials over their alleged negligence found on carrying out stray dogs killing drive here in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :CEO Municipal Corporation suspended two health officials over their alleged negligence found on carrying out stray dogs killing drive here in the city.

Iqbal Farid issued suspension order on report of focal person of local health department Ishfaq Hussain today.

The suspended officials including Messanger Rana Nasir and Baildar Muhammad Bilal were tasked to launch the drive at multiple areas of the city, however they remained absent from duty and didn't comply with the order.

Meanwhile, DC Khanewal Zaheer Abbas Sherazi took notice into a dog-bite case emerged in Saraey Sadhu.

Following this, health department reached out home of the affected boy to provide him medical aid.

DC asked health department and local government authorities to submit him report after chalking out plan of removing stray dogs from the district.