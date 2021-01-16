UrduPoint.com
Nepali Climbers Conquers World Second Highest Peak In Winter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:42 PM

A 10-member team of Nepali climbers on Saturday made a world records conquering second highest peak K-2 (8,611m) in winter

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A 10-member team of Nepali climbers on Saturday made a world records conquering second highest peak K-2 (8,611m) in winter.

The climbers summit K-2 peak around 17:00 hours.

K2 was the last of the 14 8,000-meter peaks not summited in winter.

The climbers team was led by Chhang Dawa Sherpa while the other members included Nirmal Purja, Gelje Sherpa, Mingma David Sherpa, Mingma G, Sona Sherpa, Mingma Tenzi Sherpa, Pem Chihiri Sherpa, DawaTembaSherpa, Kili Pemba Sherpa and Dawa Tenjing Sherpa.

According to reports, all 10 climbers stopped 30-feet below the summit on a relatively safe spot (still on a 40-degree snow slope at 28,200-feet) so that they could summit together in a sign of solidarity. No individual was listed as first.

