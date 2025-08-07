Pakistan's Total Liquid Foreign Reserves $19.50 Billion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2025 | 10:52 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan stood at $ 19,495.6 million as of August 01, 2025 while the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded as $ 14,231.9 million.
“During the week ended on 01-Aug-2025, SBP reserves decreased by US$ 72 million to US$ 14,231.
9 million due to external debt repayments,” the central bank reported on Thursday in its weekly statement on liquid foreign reserves position.
Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by the commercial banks also decreased by $ 39 million to $ 5,263.7 million during the period under review, as depicted in the forex reserves break up.
Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on July 25, 2025, were $ 19,607 million. Among them the central bank held foreign reserves amounting to $ 14,303.9 million while the commercial banks held $ 5,303.1 million.
