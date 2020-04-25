UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NEPRA Sets Up Team Of Experts To Examine Power Sector Audit Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 10:21 PM

NEPRA sets up team of experts to examine power sector audit report

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA has constituted a team of experts to examine the Report so as to prepare NEPRA's detailed response and suggest suitable actions thereof

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA has constituted a team of experts to examine the Report so as to prepare NEPRA's detailed response and suggest suitable actions thereof.

NEPRA will take every action within its powers to ensure that consumer interest has not been compromised by carefully looking into any misrepresentation of facts and figures by any IPP as suggested in the Report, said a press release issued here Saturday.

(NEPRA is examining the recently released final Report by the Committee for power sector audit, circular debt resolution and future roadmap.

The said report has never been shared with the NEPRA Authority before despite a clear agreement on the onset with the Convener of the Committee, x .NEPRA determines tariff as per the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved Government policy and after carrying out quasi-judicial proceedings in an open and transparent manner, it further said.

Public hearings are held and participated by all the stakeholders including Government/ power sector representatives, industry experts, members of the civil society, media and legal experts.

Every single word during public hearing is recorded and verbatim transcript is maintained for any future reference.

.NEPRA functions in the most professional manner, maintains the highest level of integrity and professional competence, duly acknowledged by local and international agencies.

Earlier in Feb 2019, on reports of earning excessive profit by certain RFO based plants, NEPRA proceeded with the Suo Moto and issued notices against five RFO based plants namely (Nishat Power Limited, Nishat Chunian Power Limited, Atlas Power Limited, Attock Gen Limited, Liberty Power Tech Limited). However, further proceedings were held up due to a restraining order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, NEPRA is pursuing the case vigorously and it is likely to be decided shortly.

It is further emphasized that consumers' interest is prime for NEPRA and we assure to do everything within our powers to safeguard it.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Civil Society Nepra Attock 2019 Islamabad High Court Media All Government Agreement Industry Nishat Chunian Power Limited Nishat Power Limited

Recent Stories

El Salvador Beefs Up Detention Measures in Jails A ..

2 minutes ago

Ehsaas Emergency Cash centres to remain close on A ..

2 minutes ago

AC visits Jalala, Shergarh, inspects measures to e ..

2 minutes ago

Polish football set to resume in late May

2 minutes ago

NTUF, HBWWF distribute ration among 350 families

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister-formed Think-tank identifies key ar ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.