NEPRA sets up team of experts to examine power sector audit report

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA has constituted a team of experts to examine the Report so as to prepare NEPRA's detailed response and suggest suitable actions thereof

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :National Electric Power Regulatory Authority NEPRA has constituted a team of experts to examine the Report so as to prepare NEPRA's detailed response and suggest suitable actions thereof.

NEPRA will take every action within its powers to ensure that consumer interest has not been compromised by carefully looking into any misrepresentation of facts and figures by any IPP as suggested in the Report, said a press release issued here Saturday.

(NEPRA is examining the recently released final Report by the Committee for power sector audit, circular debt resolution and future roadmap.

The said report has never been shared with the NEPRA Authority before despite a clear agreement on the onset with the Convener of the Committee, x .NEPRA determines tariff as per the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved Government policy and after carrying out quasi-judicial proceedings in an open and transparent manner, it further said.

Public hearings are held and participated by all the stakeholders including Government/ power sector representatives, industry experts, members of the civil society, media and legal experts.

Every single word during public hearing is recorded and verbatim transcript is maintained for any future reference.

.NEPRA functions in the most professional manner, maintains the highest level of integrity and professional competence, duly acknowledged by local and international agencies.

Earlier in Feb 2019, on reports of earning excessive profit by certain RFO based plants, NEPRA proceeded with the Suo Moto and issued notices against five RFO based plants namely (Nishat Power Limited, Nishat Chunian Power Limited, Atlas Power Limited, Attock Gen Limited, Liberty Power Tech Limited). However, further proceedings were held up due to a restraining order issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Meanwhile, NEPRA is pursuing the case vigorously and it is likely to be decided shortly.

It is further emphasized that consumers' interest is prime for NEPRA and we assure to do everything within our powers to safeguard it.