ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In response to the PM call to donate funds to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020, the National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) employees have decided to contribute one day's salary to the cause, said a press release.