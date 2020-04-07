UrduPoint.com
NEPRA's Employees To Donate On Day Salary To PM COVID-19 Fund

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 02:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :In response to the PM call to donate funds to the Prime Minister's COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020, the National Electric Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) employees have decided to contribute one day's salary to the cause, said a press release.

