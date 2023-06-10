New 20/26-MVA power transformer installed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has installed a new 20/26-MVA power transformer at 132-KV Bhagtanwala grid station to resolve electricity related issues in the area.

A spokesman for FESCO said here on Saturday that Bhagtanwala grid station already had two power transformers of 20/26-MVA capacity, but due to increase in number of electricity consumers, complaints about overloading of transformers in addition to low voltage and repeated tripping were received rampantly.

Therefore, Chief Engineer Officer (CEO) FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmed issued direction to GSO for immediate installation of a new power transformer at 132-KV Bhagtanwala grid station.