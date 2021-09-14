UrduPoint.com

New Era Of Exceptional Progress And Prosperity Begins In AJK: Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:42 PM

New era of exceptional progress and prosperity begins in AJK: Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Tuesday said that his government is determined to bring about socio economic development and will launch a new era of progress and welfare for the people of the state.

Addressing a big public meeting in Abbaspur town on Tuesday he said provision of health, education and dispensation of justice is the top priority of the government.

He said health and education sectors were ignored by the past government and the present government under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will utilize all its resources for the promotion of education and provisions of health facilities to the people.

The Prime Minister said the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people living at the line of control and a developmental package will be given to them for the improvement of infrastructure, promotion of health and education and added that the government will not leave them alone and will address all their problems .

Qayyum announced the campus of IT University, post graduate college and Municipal committee at Abbaspur.

He also announced to upgrade taroti middle school to high school and also announced many other schemes .

The Prime Minister attended the oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Abbas Pur Bar Association.

