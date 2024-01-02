New FPCCI Regional Chairman, Vice Presidents assume offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) newly elected Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz Qureshi and Vice President Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry assumed the charge of their offices in a ceremony held here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FPCCI) newly elected Regional Chairman and Vice President Zaki Aijaz Qureshi and Vice President Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry assumed the charge of their offices in a ceremony held here at FPCCI Regional Office on Tuesday.

A special ceremony was held in honor of the newly elected officials in which Punjab's Minister for Industries and Commerce and Patron in Chief of United business Group (UBG) SM Tanveer, former President FPCCI Zubair Tufail, former Senior Vice President FPCCI Aamir Atta Bajwa, former LCCI President Almas Hyder, Momin Ali Malik, Ali Hussam Asghar, Ahmed Chennai, Mian Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Sohail, Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Malik Tahir Javed, Mian Shafqat, Sohail Lashari, Mahmood Ghaznavi, Khawaja Shahzad Nasir and a large number of businessmen participated in the ceremony and congratulated to the newly-elected office-bearers on their historic success in the FPCCI elections.

SM Tanveer, Zaki Ijaz Qureshi, Zain Iftikhar, Zubair Tufail, Aamir Atta Bajwa and other leaders, while giving their roadmap, said that special attention will be given to research and development (R&D). "Allah Almighty has given us great success, along with which we have a great responsibility. We have very little time; we have to work hard so that the country's industries will flourish and exports will increase."

They added that if the industries develop, the country will also develop, and unemployment will also end. "We have to work for Pakistan through FPCCI." Currently, the economy is facing the double challenge of rising energy prices and interest rates. They said that measures will have to be taken to control the energy prices.