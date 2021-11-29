New HESCO CEO takes oath

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :New Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Noor Ahmed Soomro took oath of the office here on Monday He emphasized upon the officers and employees to work with dedication and ensure customer friendly relations to get required progress.

After taking over the charge, he called upon the staff member to work like a family and develop.

He urged them to recover outstanding liabilities with control of line losses for the betterment of the organization.

He assured that the management would give reward to outstanding performers.

