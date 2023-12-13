Open Menu

New Horizons Of Progress To Be Opened At ICCBS-Karachi University

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 08:01 PM

The ICCBS, University of Karachi, Director, Prof. Dr. Farzana Shaheen Wednesday said it was a positive sign that all faculty and staff members of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), the University of Karachi, are on one page.

She expressed these views while speaking at the special meeting with the nonacademic staff of the international centre.

She said this unity and agreement of the academic and non-academic staff at the ICCBS will open new horizons of progress at the international centre.

A large number of staff attended the meeting. This is the first time in the last 20 years that a centre director held a special meeting with staff.

Prof. Farzana Shaheen instructed the staff to follow the rules and regulations of the centre, while all the genuine grievances of the staff will soon be resolved.

She urged the nonacademic staff to play their role in the institution's progress. On the occasion, staff members also expressed their views and showed their full support to the new director and the administration.

