New Karachi police chief for reducing number of police stations

Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that number of operational police stations in the megalopolis would be reduced from 107 to 45

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said that number of operational police stations in the megalopolis would be reduced from 107 to 45. "If we have to improve police performance we will have to work like developed countries." Addressing a meet the press held at Saleem Wahidi Auditorium Clifton License Branch, he said that rather increasing the number of police stations it was necessary to increase the workforce.

AIGP said that initially 3 police stations from each of the 3 zones would be made model police stations however investigation department would be upgraded. Fingerprints and DNA sampling facility would be provided to the investigation department of police.

Provision of additional allowances to Station House Officers (SHOs) and Station Investigation Officers (SIOs), welfare of police personnel and officers are also among other priorities to further improve working of police, said Ghulam Nabi Memon.

He apprised that a special campaign would be initiated against fancy and improper number plates of vehicles and motorbikes in Karachi from August 1.

Karachi Police Chief categorically stated that to counter corruption from the department a clear-cut policy has been devised.

Senior Police Officers would take immediate actions against corrupt officials.

He concluded that senior officers would also be present during snap checking across the city.