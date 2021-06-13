New KP IGP vows to make police formidable force

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The newly posted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Sunday vowed that the police force would be made a formidable and exemplary force of the world.

While addressing a Police Darbar at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines Peshawar here, the IGP added that he believed in reformation, however, police officials with bad reputation would not be tolerated in the force, adding that justice would be done at all levels.

Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar, SSP (Operations) Peshawar, SSP Traffic, Director CPC, DPO Khyber, divisional SPs, ASPs, SHOs, Ex-Levies & Khasadars, Traffic Wardens, City Patrol force, personnel of Elite Force and other units attended the Darbar at large.

The new provincial police chief directed the participants to strictly adhere to the basic four golden principles i.e., Integrity, Public Service, respect and hard work and try your level best to provide justice to the oppressed and depressed sections of the society at their doorstep so as to restore the much needed confidence of the public in the police and promote public service oriented policing and achieve prosperity and development in the province.

The IGP reminded that besides protection of life, honor, property and fundamental rights of the people we are also the custodians of rich values and traditions of the province and termed exhibiting good and decent behavior with public as great asset of the police force and directed the police to keep the sanctity of police uniform and make it a mission to serve the public particularly the poor sections of the society. The IGP said that KP Police had become role model for the whole world and following on its foot pints for achieving the desire goals in the field.

He said that the history of KP Police, particularly Peshawar police, was full of sacrifices and police personnel from constable to the rank of Additional IGP rendered supreme sacrifices of their precious lives which has no parallel in the world which will go a long way in the annals of history added that the whole country was indebted to these sacrifices.

The IGP maintained that the welfare and look after of the families of police shuhada was first top most priority and directed the police high ups to visit each and every house of police shuhada and solve their confronting problems at their doorstep.

The IGP vowed that every sacrifice would be offered for the integrity and solidarity of the country. The IGP reminded the participants of the Darbar that the basic purpose of holding the Darbar was to apprise himself of your confronting problems in line of duty and take steps for its early redressal so as to enable the police force to fully concentrate on their professional obligations.

The IGP informed that he believed in team work and every effort would be made to do justice with all and encourage those who excelled in line of duty. He said that no one would be deprived of his / her due rights.

The IGP assured that service related matters and problems of ex-Levies and Khasadars' forces would be solved very soon and as a commander the whole force would be made united and will work as a team in the field.

The IGP pointed out that he was fully aware of all the confronting problems and difficulties of the force and due steps would be taken to solve all their problems on priority basis.

In the Darbar the IGP gave a patient hearing to the problems of each and every individual and issued necessary directives to the concerned police high ups for its early solution.

On arrival to the Malik Saad Shaheed Police lines Peshawar the IGP was received by CCPO Peshawar and other high ranking police officers. A smart contingent of Peshawar police presented guard of honour to the IGP. The IGP laid floral wreath on the Yadgar-e-Shuhda and offered fateha for the Police shuhada.