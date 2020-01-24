New LG system to solve problems of people at doorstep

Director General Local Government Punjab Ms Asia Gull Friday said new local government system implemented through The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 will play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorstep

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Director General Local Government Punjab Ms Asia Gull Friday said new local government system implemented through The Punjab Local Government Act 2019 will play an important role in solving problems of the people at their doorstep.

She was chairing the meeting of Local Government, Attock, attended by deputy commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qammar, deputy secretary local government Najeeb Alsam, deputy director local government Javaid Iqbal and officials of local government Attock.

She said The Punjab government has got the bill passed from the assembly to bring new Local Government Act 2019 by abolishing the old Local Government Act 2013.

Asia Gull said with the help of new system, the formula of distribution of powers at the level of tehsil instead of the district at Punjab's level has been proposed.

She was of the view that the government of Punjab has finalized measures to hold local body's elections after demarcation of Constituencies and gazette notification has been issued in this regard.

A new concept of village and neighborhood councils had been incorporated in the new local government system. This will play a vital role in addressing public problems at the local level, she added.

Asia Gull said that under the new system, government has decided to delegate powers to the village council level as no local bodies system can deliver without financial and administrative autonomy.

She said that the key objective of the local government is transferring of power to the grassroots level, therefore, execution of development projects is the job of local government representatives while this system would provide solution to the masses' problems at their doorstep.